Volunteer fire department receives grain bin rescue training, tool

The Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department in Decatur County will be getting trained in grain bin rescues and receive a piece of life-saving equipment, as part of a program from Nationwide Insurance.

Nationwide is announcing that 66 fire departments will receive the awards this year. The Grain Bin Safety Campaign has provided 332 grain bin rescue tubes since the start of the program of 2014.

Nationwide, in partnership with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety provides fire departments with a grain bin rescue tubes and hands-on training. That will include state-of-the-art grain entrapment simulators able to hold about 100 bushels of grain each.

Nationwide says at least seven lives have been saved by the equipment and training since the program launched, including one this year in Ohio.

Photo courtesy of Nationwide Insurance.