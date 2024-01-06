Visitors Center seeking grant applications for tourism growth

The Columbus Area Visitors Center is offering grants to tax-exempt organizations helping to draw tourists to the community.

According to the center, the grants are available to groups that create programs and events that will bring visitors into Bartholomew County, positively impact the quality of life in Bartholomew County, and support the mission of the visitors center.

The board of directors of the Visitors Center has a subcommittee which evaluates the grant requests.

Previous projects that have used the funds include the 6th Street Arts Alley, Jolie Crider Memorial Skate Park, and the restoration of the Charlie 119 cargo plane at the Atterbury-Bakalar Air Museum.

The funding comes from the county’s Innkeeper’s Tax, a tax paid by visitors to the community through room rentals.

Applications are due on or before January 31st. The awards will be announced by February 28th. If there are any funds left from that round, a second cycle of applications will be due by June 15th be announced by July 15th.

You can find information on applying for the grants at https://columbus.in.us/grants-info/