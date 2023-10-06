Visitors center looks for non-profit partners for eclipse events

The Columbus Area Visitor’s Center is looking for your ideas for solar eclipse themed events. The center is offering grants to local non-profits hosting events starting on Friday April 5th through April 8th.

Tourism officials expect tens of thousands of people to flock to Columbus and Bartholomew County the weekend before the celestial event on April 8th. Misty Weisensteiner, executive director of the visitor’s center, said this is a great opportunity to introduce Bartholomew County to a new audience.

According to the center, Indiana won’t be in the path of totality for an eclipse again until 2045.

You can find application information at https://columbus.in.us/grants-info/

Image courtesy of NASA