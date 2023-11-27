Victims in Shelby County plane crash identified

The victims of a plane crash last week in Shelby County have been identified.

Nathan Finney from Bloomington and Dr. Warren Bruhl died in the crash Wednesday.

Finney founded Finney Hospitality Group, which owns five restaurants in Bloomington along with others in Indianapolis, Carmel, West Lafayette, and Mishawaka. Bruhl was a chiropractor and also a flight instructor based in Illinois. Social media posts indicate that the new plane was delivered to Finney last week and Bruhl was helping Finney hone his skills on the day of the crash.

According to the Indiana State Police, rescue workers were called to to the crash in a cornfield near Fairland at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks Inc.