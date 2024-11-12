Veterans urged to be force unifying America

Bartholomew County recognized its veterans with a ceremony Monday morning at the Bartholomew County Memorial for Veterans on the courthouse lawn.

The featured speaker, Kent Anderson is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and after his time in the Navy, joined the Army National Guard, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 2002. He talked about the lessons he learned in his life and his service, particularly about Ronald Reagan and the former president’s restoration of America’s strength and pride.

But he also challenged the veterans in attendance to take up one more mission.

He encouraged them to keep themselves mentally strong by fighting back against the tide of misinformation and division in our country today.

He urged veterans to be a voice uniting America, rather than dividing. And reminded veterans they took an oath to bear true faith and allegiance to the country.

You can hear the entire Veterans Day ceremony here:

Photo: Bartholomew County’s color guard fires a volley during Monday’s services at the memorial on the courthouse lawn. White River Broadcasting photo