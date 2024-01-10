Veterans firefighters promoted in Columbus department

The Columbus Fire Department is promoting three firefighters following recent retirements.

According to the department, Lt. Don Richards has been promoted to the rank of captain. Richards has been with the department for 27 years. He is assigned to Battalion C and will serve as the station captain at Fire Station No. 4.

Firefighter Cody Hercamp has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Hercamp joined the department in 2014. He is assigned to Battalion A and will serve as company officer at Fire Station 1.

Firefighter Jeff Brown has also been promoted to Lieutenant. Brown has been with the department for 13 years. He is assigned to Battalion C and will also serve as company officer at Fire Station No. 1.

Four firefighters retired last week.

The promotions go into effect immediately.