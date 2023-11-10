Veterans Day services set for Saturday in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County’s annual Veterans Day services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday morning at the veteran’s memorial on the courthouse lawn.

The event will feature a keynote speech by Robin Hilber, in the city’s community development department.

Zack Ellison, an organizer of the event, explains that Hilber recently accompanied her uncle Jack Foyst, a veteran, on a trip to Washington D.C. on an Honor Flight.

The event will include the traditional laying of wreaths in memory of local veterans, a performance by the Southern Indiana Pipes and Drums and the playing of Taps. The ceremonies are expected to last about 45 minutes.

