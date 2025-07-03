Veteran Columbus firefighter retires; two promoted

Columbus Fire Department says a veteran firefighter with more than 40 years on the service is retiring and two firefighters are being promoted.

Lieutenant Rick Mullis retired, effective June 9th. He was a 41-year veteran of the department joining in 1984.

Inspector Andy Johns has received a promotion to the rank of lieutenant. Johns has been with the Columbus Fire Department since 2015 and has served in the Inspection and Investigation Division since 2024. He will continue working in that division.

Firefighter Samantha Smith is being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Smith has served with the Columbus Fire Department since 2017 and has been assigned to Battalion B. She will serve as company officer at Fire Station 1.

Photos courtesy of Columbus Fire Department