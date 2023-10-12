Vehicle sought in Greenwood mobile home park shooting

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a vehicle that was involved in shooting up a mobile home park in Greenwood Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s department, authorities are searching for for a charcoal gray Ford F-150 truck with Indiana paper plate S11-53-05. Deputies were called to the home in the Winterbrook Mobile Home Community at about 9:12 a.m. yesterday morning and found evidence of gunshots hitting a vehicle, and witness reports of the gunfire. The victim of the shooting did not cooperate much with police due to fear of retaliation, deputies say.

Investigators believe that this stemmed from an earlier incident in Marion County and is an isolated incident. If you have any information about the shooting or the vehicle you can call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (317) 346-4654.