Vehicle charging stations to be installed with state grants

Several locations in our area are receiving awards to improve the state’s infrastructure for electric vehicles.

INDOT has announced the first round of awards for the “Charging the Crossroads” initiative through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. According to the state agency, more than 100 locations applied for the grant money and 39 charging stations will be installed at site’s designated as being along Indiana’s designated Alternative Fuels Corridors.

In our area, charging stations will be installed at

* The Thornton’s station at Edinburgh off of Interstate 65 and U.S. 31.

* The Holiday Inn express & Suites on Rampart Road off of Interstate 74 in Shelbyville.

* The Travel Centers of America truck stop off of U.S. 50 and Interstate 65 at Seymour.

INDOT expects the installation of initial charging stations to begin in 2025. Charging stations must be installed every 50 miles along the designated corridors, within one mile of an intersection or interchange to meet federal requirements.