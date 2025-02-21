Variety show kicks off weekend Exhibit Columbus design unveilings

Tomorrow, Exhibit Columbus will be unveiling the designs for the installations to be created around the community later this summer.

But events kick off tonight with a variety show at The Commons starting at 7 p.m.

This is the fifth two-year cycle for Exhibit Columbus, which launched in 2016. The theme of this year’s Exhibit Columbus is “Yes and”, a phrase used by storytellers to encourage more conversation.

Tonight’s event will feature a musical performance by Da Odd Couple which is DJ Rob Swift and Mista Sinista, sword-wielding belly dancer Liah Mazz, comedian Daryl Holenquest, musician Allie Burbrink, magician Adam Schill, and the jazz ensemble Premium Blend.

Exhibit Columbus works in two year cycles, with a symposium year of planning and discussions with selected designers, followed by a year with installations at various architectural and significant locations around the city. The creations will be installed around the community starting later this summer with designs by four recipients of the J. Irwin and Xenia S. Miller Prize, six University Design Research Fellowship teams, the High School Design Team, Communication Designer, and Bartholomew Consolidated Schools STEM program 5th and 6th graders designs.

You will be able to preview the designs for the next round of Exhibit Columbus installations on Saturday at City Hall.

Doors for the design presentations event will open at 8:15 am in the morning Saturday and the presentations will begin at 8:30 am. Refreshments will be served by Lucabe Coffee Co.

The events are free and you are invited to attend but registration is required. You can register for either event or get more information at exhibitcolumbus.org