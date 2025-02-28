Vallonia man facing charges after stabbing investigation

A Vallonia man is under arrest after a stabbing incident yesterday in Scott County.

According to the Indiana State Police, the investigation began at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning when a man and woman were found with stab wounds on a rural country road near Austin by local police. The two people were taken to a Louisville hospital for treatment.

However, during the investigation troopers concluded that the man, 22 year old Nicholas B. Atwood of Vallonia repeatedly stabbed the woman after they went on a drive together in the countryside. After receiving medical treatment, Atwood was arrested and the incident is being investigated as an attempted murder.

The woman remains in critical condition.

Austin Police and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department assisted troopers in this investigation.