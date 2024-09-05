Utility work to close lanes on Edinburgh highway

Lanes will be closing on State Road 252 in Edinburgh over the next six months, starting next week.

According to INDOT, a utility relocation project along the highway will be taking place between Lincoln Street and the bridge over Big Blue River. This is part of a future pavement improvement project.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.