Update: Fourth suspect in barn attack surrenders to authorities

Zablin Jai Woodruff. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

The fourth and final suspect in an attack where a victim was lured to an abandoned barn and beaten earlier this month has turned himself in to authorities.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, 19-year-old Zablin J. Woodruff turned himself in at the sheriff’s office at about 9:45 a.m. this morning. The prosecutor’s office filed formal charges against the suspects yesterday.

Woodruff along with Charles Breedlove and Ashton Fields, both 18-year-olds, are facing charges of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, kidnapping, criminal confinement, and aggravated battery. 18-year-old Emily Franklin is being accused of kidnapping, as well as aiding in robbery, aggravated battery and criminal confinement.

The attack happened late in the evening on June 2nd, into early morning on June 3rd. The 19-year-old victim said that a female acquaintance offered to give him a ride to pick up food. But instead took him to an abandoned barn in the rural part of the county. The victim was then taken into the barn by masked men and attacked.