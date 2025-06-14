United Way urges donations to help feed community’s hungry

The United Way of Bartholomew County and the Bartholomew County Food Insecurity Coalition are looking for your help to feed the hungry in the community.

According to the United Way, food pantries across Bartholomew County are reporting a sharp rise in requests for help from residents. Relief organizations report a growing number of families in need and one in five children in the county lives in poverty.

Throughout June, the United Way is holding a Community Food Drive is a way for local residents support their neighbors facing hunger. They are asking for you to make food or monetary donations this month to support Love Chapel, the Salvation Army, and Community Center of Hope.

Food donations can be dropped off at United Way offices at 1304 Hutchins Avenue in Columbus, throughout June. Monetary donations can be made online here: https://giving.classy.org/campaign/693095/donate. You can find more information online at www.uwbarthco.org and clicking on Community Food Drive.