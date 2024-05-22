United Way sets date for annual Bartholomew County meeting

The United Way of Bartholomew County is making plans to holds its annual meeting next month.

The meeting will be June 18t from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Commons. The umbrella group for many local not-for-profit agencies will recognize businesses, non profit organizations and community members doing vital work in the community to lift others out of poverty and allow them to reach their full potential.

The event will start with light appetizers and a cash bar.

The event is open to the public and you are invited to attend. If you are planning to come, you should pre-register here: https://www.uwbarthco.org/get-involved/events.html/event/2024/06/18/annual-meeting/481179