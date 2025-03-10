United Way plans poverty fight update at annual meeting

The United Way of Bartholomew County is announcing its upcoming annual meeting which will celebrate the agency’s anti-poverty campaign.

The United Way has set a goal to lift 1,000 families out of poverty in 2,000 days and to make sure that homelessness here is rare, brief and non-recurring.

Magen Pillar, spokeswoman for the United Way explains that the meeting will be a celebration of the progress the community has made:

United Way will also be recognizing businesses, nonprofit organizations, and community members during the annual meeting.

The annual meeting will be 11:30 a.m. in the morning on May 21st at the Commons.

The event is free and lunch will be provided but you are asked to register. You can register here: https://www.classy.org/event/2025-united-way-annual-meeting/e667652.