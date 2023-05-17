United Way plans annual meeting for June 20th

The United Way of Bartholomew County has set the date for its annual meeting.

The event will be June 20th at The Commons.

United Way will be recognizing the businesses, nonprofit organizations, and community members who are an integral part of the agency’s work. The meeting will highlight all the ways people in Bartholomew County LIVE UNITED for the community.

United Way collaborates with partner agencies, businesses, and community members to make sure every resident of our county has the resources and support they need to reach their full potential.

The meeting will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 20th at The Commons.

You are invited to attend but are asked to pre-register online at https://www.uwbarthco.org/events.html/event/2023/06/20/united-way-annual-meeting-/432540