United Way of Bartholomew County Offers Free Tax Assistance Through VITA Program
United Way of Bartholomew County is offering free tax assistance through the VITA Volunteer Tax Assistance program.
The program offers free tax filings to Bartholomew County residents who make $64,000 or less and meet other eligibility requirements. IRS-certified volunteers provide confidential and secure basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. Taxpayers may call 812-375-2216 to see if they qualify.
Income tax assistance appointments will be conducted through mid-April at Nexus Park. Reservations for a tax appointment will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments can be made by calling 812-375-2216 anytime between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Assistance is available by appointment only.
United Way has also partnered with two online companies for people to self-file. Tax Act is available for residents ages 20 to 58 with an income below $73,000 and to members of the military who make less than $73,000. OLT is available to residents who make $73,000 or less. Both of these online options are available by going to uwbarthco.org/taxes and clicking on their logos.
In 2022, The VITA Volunteer Tax Assistance program put over a million dollars back into the local economy by securing tax refunds and saving filing fees for residents. For more information, go to: www.uwbarthco.org/taxes.