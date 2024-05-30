United Way launching new site for help with urgent needs

The United Way of Bartholomew County is launching a new website on Saturday to direct residents who need help with food, housing, clothes, utilities or other services.

According to the agency, Unitedwehelp.org will serve as a one-stop shop for help available in Bartholomew County. Organizers say it will serve as the most updated and comprehensive resource guide in the community. It will also help direct residents in need to United Way agencies that can help.

You will also be able to find the Bartholomew County housing guide online and view a printed brochure called Help is Here.