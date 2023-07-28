U.S. 50 work to pick up in Seymour next week

The milling and paving project on U.S. 50 in Seymour will move to around-the-clock work, starting next week.

According to INDOT, crews will begin 24-hour milling and paving operations starting Monday between Community Drive and O’Brien Street. The milling will happen first, followed by patching and paving, staring in the outer lanes of U.S. 50 and then transitioning to the inside lanes. You can also expect temporary closures on side streets as the work is being performed.

Message boards will be in place during the work to alert you to lane closings.

You can expect lanes to be closed around the clock while the work is being done, lasting for about a week. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

Another phase of the $6.3 million dollar project will be between O’Brien Street and Agrico lane this fall, finishing before Seymour’s Oktoberfest. Dave O’Mara is the contractor for the project.