U.S. 50 bridge work to restrict traffic west of Seymour

Lanes will be restricted on U.S. 50 on the west side of Seymour starting next week as crews work on a bridge there.

According to INDOT, contractors will be working on the bridge over Heddy Run, starting on Monday. The work will be on U.S. 50 between County Road 600E and Schleter Road, just west of the city limits. You can expect lanes to be restricted through late June.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

The work is part of a $2.2 million contract awarded to Force Construction.

INDOT urges you to slow down, to drive without distractions, to use extra caution and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.