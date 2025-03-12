U.S. 421 closing in Greensburg next week

State highway officials say that U.S. 421 will be closing in Greensburg next week while crews work on a railroad crossing there.

According to INDOT, the highway will be closing between East Main Street and East Railroad Street. A detour will take State Road 46 to State Road 129 to State Road 350 and then back to U.S. 421.

Central Railroad Company will be doing the work starting on Tuesday and it is expected to reopen by Thursday. The work schedule is depending on the weather.

INDOT urges you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to use extra caution for worker safety in all work zones.