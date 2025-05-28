U.S. 31 to see chip-and-seal work starting Thursday

Crews will be laying down chip and seal on parts of U.S. 31 in southern Jackson County starting on Thursday.

According to INDOT, the work will be going on starting on U.S. 31 in Scott County and extending north to the overpass with Interstate 65 almost four miles north of Uniontown in Jackson County. You can expect lanes to be closed in the work zone and flaggers will be on site. The work is expected to take three to four days, with the work schedule dependent on the weather.

When roads are treated with chip and seal, liquid asphalt is applied and then loose stone. The treatment seals cracks and provides waterproofing, which extends the life of the road and lowers maintenance costs.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.