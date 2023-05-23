U.S. 31 Crash injures three in southern Bartholomew County

Three people were injured in a crash on U.S. 31 on Saturday in Bartholomew County.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened near the intersection with West County Road 800N at about 9:03 p.m. in the evening. Two vehicles were involved with three occupants, all of whom were injured. Two were taken to Columbus Regional Hospital while a third was flown by Lifeline helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.

Deputies believe that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. No arrests have been made and the accident remains under investigation. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

U.S. 31 was closed for about four hours while the accident reconstruction team documented the collision.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.