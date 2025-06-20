U.S. 31 closing in southern Jackson County Monday

U.S. 31 will be closing in southern Jackson County for most of the rest of the year.

According to INDOT, contractors will be closing the highway near Uniontown starting on Monday, June 23rd as crews replace a bridge over Lewis Branch. That will be just north of Uniontown between East Jackson County Road 50 South and East County Road 150 South.

The project is expected to take until mid November. The work schedule is dependent on the weather. The official detour will take State Road 250 to Interstate -65 to U.S. 50 and then back to U.S. 31.

This work is part of a $2.4 million contract awarded to E&B Paving.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.