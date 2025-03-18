U.S. 31 closing in Jackson County near Reddington

U.S. 31 will be closing in northern Jackson County for a month and a half or more.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, contractors will be rehabilitating a small drainage structure just north of Reddington starting on March 31st. That is between East Jackson County Road 1200N and County Road 1150N. The road is expected to be closed until mid May but the schedule is dependent on the weather.

Signs are in place now, warning of the closure. While the highway is closed the detour will follow U.S. 50 to State Road 11 to State Road 46 and then back to U.S. 31.

Olco, Inc. will be the contractor for the project.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be extra alert to worker safety in all work zones.