U.S. 31 closed at Bartholomew and Jackson county line

U.S. 31 is closed in southern Bartholomew County and northern Jackson County for a month and a half or more.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, contractors will be doing construction work on a bridge north of Reddington. That is between East Jackson County Road 1125N and East Bartholomew County Road County Road 900S. The road is expected to be closed until May 15th but the schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be extra alert to worker safety in all work zones.