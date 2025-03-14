Two women arrested after dead man found in home

Jennings County Sheriff’s Department press release

In the midafternoon hours of March 11, 2025, Jennings County E911 received a phone call that a male had passed away. The caller told dispatchers that she had last spoke to the male approximately 20 minutes prior to finding him deceased. Deputies and Detectives immediately responded to the residence.

Once on scene Deputy Max Marcoux was lead into the residence and directed to where the male was found. Deputy Marcoux immediately recognized that the male had been deceased longer than what the caller had stated. At this time, Deputy Marcoux and Detective Ian McPherson secured the scene and began to interview those who were at the residence. During the interviews, Deputies and Detectives were able to get the caller, Tina Pelsor (46), to admit that she had not given them an accurate timeline. Deputies and Detectives were also able to clearly observe that the female caller was intoxicated.

Jennings County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene and informed Deputies, that in his professional opinion, the male had been deceased a minimum of two hours. Deputies and Detectives confronted the female caller with this information and began to ask further questions. In the process of further questioning, the female admitted to Methamphetamine use and that there was Methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the residence. Deputy Max Marcoux was able to get consent to search the residence.

While conducting a search of the residence, Deputy Owen Miller located a female hiding in a closet. The female, Wanda Arnold (57), was detained and it was later learned that she had an active felony warrant through Jennings County. Deputies began to interview Wanda in reference to the deceased male as well. During the interview, Deputies observed that Wanda was also intoxicated and that she also lived at the residence. Deputy Marcoux was able to get consent to search Wanda’s room as well.

Cause of death is still being determined by Jennings County Coroner’s Office, however no foul play is suspected. Once the search of the bedrooms was completed, Wanda and Tina were taken to Jennings County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Tina Pelsor

Possession of Paraphernalia- C Misdemeanor

Failure to Report a Dead Body- A Misdemeanor

Obstruction of Justice- Level 6 Felony

Assisting a Criminal- Level 6 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony

Wanda Arnold

Possession of Paraphernalia- C Misdemeanor

Failure to Report a Dead Body- A Misdemeanor Warrant for Probation Violation for Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice- Level 6 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony

Investigating Deputies:

Deputy Max Marcoux

Deputy Owen Miller

Detective Ian McPherson

Deputy Stephen Greene

Chief Deputy Cody Low

Sheriff Kenny Freeman

Assisting Agencies:

Jennings County E911, Jennings County Rescue20, Jennings County Coroner’s Office