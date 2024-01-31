Two teens sentenced for robberies in Johnson, Marion counties

Two Indianapolis teens will spend more than five years in federal prison for robberies of businesses including a restaurant in Beech Grove and a store in Greenwood.

The U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of Indiana says that Corey Rice and Antonio Williams, both 19, have been sentenced for their roles in three robberies. The first, on April 23rd of last year was of a Subway in Beech Grove where the two pulled weapons on employees and left with about $400.

On April 30th, they hit Indy Smoke Time in Greenwood and left with $570. And 45 minutes later they robbed a Dollar General Store on West Washington Street in Indianapolis. They were arrested about 10 minutes after that robbery by police in downtown Indianapolis. Police caught them at an apartment complex on the central canal and officers saw the two throw trash bags into the canal.

Police said that during an interview Williams admitted that he threw the cash from the robberies into the canal after seeing police approach.

The FBI and Indy police investigated the crimes.

Rice is being sentenced to 60 months and Williams to 66 months for three counts of interference with commerce by robbery.