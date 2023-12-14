Two teachers chosen for Reams Family awards

Brandy Gilliatt

Two Bartholomew County teachers are being recognized with this year’s Reams Family Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

Heritage Fund – The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing that private school teachers Brandy Gilliatt and Joleen Krueger are the winners for this year’s awards.

Gilliatt has been a math teacher for 16 years at ABC-Stewart Montessori School. She was nominated for being an enthusiastic, kind and compassionate educator who has had a positive impact on her students, their families, and the school community. She was praised in her nomination for contributing to the school’s growing math program and being a lifelong learner who seeks out professional development opportunities. She is receiving the $5,000 award.

Joleen Krueger

Krueger is a kindergarten teacher who has been with St. Peter’s for 25 years. She is being praised as a dedicated and enthusiastic educator who strives to create an engaging learning environment for her students. She has also been a leader in the school when implementing new technologies, strategies and curriculum. Her award is for $4,000.

The awards, administered by Heritage Fund, were established in 2007 by former Bartholomew County residents Fred and Karen Reams. The awards recognize outstanding educators teaching in private schools serving Bartholomew County. Recipients are nominated by their principals with additional recommendations encouraged from fellow teachers, parents and students.

Photos courtesy of Heritage Fund