Two officers injured in Lawrence County shootings

What started as a traffic stop early yesterday morning ended in a shootout that sent two officers to the hospital, and left the suspect dead in Lawrence County.

Indiana State Police say it happened near the tiny town of Mitchell, about 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning. One Mitchell officer and a Lawrence County deputy stopped the suspect, 29-year-old Anthony Richmond, and the police dog found drugs. That’s when police say Richmond ran, then pulled out a gun and opened fire. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Rhoades was hit twice, and Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson officer was hit once. The officers returned fire. Richmond was treated at the scene by medics and pronounced dead in the ambulance.

Both officers were taken to IU Bedford and then flown to IU Methodist for further treatment. Troopers say that the officers wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officer Anderson remains hospitalized in stable condition. Deputy Rhoades has been released from the hospital.

TTWN Media Networks Inc. contributed to this report.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police