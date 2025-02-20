Two more facing charges in Jackson jail sex case

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Press Release

More arrests have been made from a trafficking/sex offense arrest of Ann Sebastian case from January

The continued investigation of this case has resulted in additional charges for 2 current inmates at the Jackson County Jail.

Dawson Gravett was additionally charged with trafficking. Jordan Hensley was additionally charged with dealing a schedule 1 substance, possession of a cell phone or device while incarcerated. Both are considered innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.

The investigation is still an ongoing investigation with possibly more charges to be filed.

Previous story from January

A Jackson County Jail contractor has been arrested, accused of trafficking and sexual misconduct with an inmate.

According to the sheriff’s department, an investigation began after officials received a tip about trafficking with inmates. Sheriff Rick Meyer, Lt. Adam Nicholson and Jail Commander Chris Everhart began an investigation and based on surveillance video and witness statements, they concluded that 54 year old Ann Sebastian of Crothersville was attempting to bring contraband into the jail and passing it on to inmates. Officers also gathered information that Sebastian had sexual contact with an inmate.

On Wednesday, deputies detained and questioned Sebastian. Deputies say that she cooperated fully and admitted her involvement. she was arrested on felony charges of trafficking with an inmate and sexual misconduct with an inmate.

The sheriff says the investigation is ongoing and more charges and arrests are expected.