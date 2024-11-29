Two local companies in semis round of Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest

Two of the four semi-finalists for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Coolest Thing Made IN Indiana contest are from our area and voting is underway.

The kid’s bicycle from Guardian Bikes in Seymour and Hard Truth Whiskey Co. from Nashville with its Sweet Mash Whiskey have made it to the semi-final round. Hard Truth is paired off with the fresh roasted coffee from Country Roads Coffee, in Albion, while Guardian Bikes is competing against the handcrafted harps from Harpsicle Harps in Rising Sun.

Hard Truth distillery made it to the finals last year also, finishing as the runner up.

The competition is limited to products made here in Indiana, although the company does not have to be headquartered here.

The winner is determined by online voting and the semi-final round is open for your votes until Monday evening. Awards will be presented at the 2024 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon on December 11 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis.

You can vote here: https://www.indianachamber.com/coolest-thing-made-in-indiana-tournament/