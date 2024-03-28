Two injured in crash with stolen pickup in Greensburg

Two people were seriously injured after a stolen vehicle crashed during a police chase in Decatur County this week.

According to the Indiana State Police, the incident started Tuesday evening in Greensburg. City police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the Walmart parking lot and when officers arrived, the driver of the pickup fled the scene. The driver drove across the parking lot and through a grassy ditch before heading south onto East Nightingale Drive. The officer caught up to the vehicle and found it had crashed into another pickup.

The first driver, Chane Rager of Nebraska and the second pickup driver, John Brooks of Greensburg, both suffered serious injuries and were taken to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Brooks was flown to the hospital by Statflight helicopter.

Police also discovered that the first pickup had been reported stolen from Nebraska.

Indiana State Police were called in to help with the crash reconstruction Tuesday evening. Greensburg Police are investigating for possible criminal charges.

The crash remains under investigation.