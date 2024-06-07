Two facing drug-dealing charges after Jennings traffic stop

Two women were arrested early Thursday morning on drug-dealing charges following a traffic stop in North Vernon.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy pulled over a vehicle at about 4 a.m. near U.S. 50 and O&M Avenue after seeing a traffic violation. The deputy became suspicious and a police dog was brought to the scene, where the dog alerted to the odor of drugs in the vehicle. A search foudn more than 400 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, other controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 26 year old Erron R. Fleshman and the passenger 27-year-old Keersten F. Smith, both of North Vernon were arrested on preliminary charges including dealing in a Narcotic Drug, maintaining a Common Nuisance and for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.