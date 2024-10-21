Two facing drug charges after Jennings traffic stop

Two people were arrested on drug-related charges after a traffic incident last week in Jennings County.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Kenny Freeman stopped a vehicle Thursday evening after noticing a traffic violation. As he spoke to the people in the car he began to suspect criminal activity and a police dog was brought to the scene to sniff around the vehicle. The police dog, Creed, alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle.

A search uncovered a large amount of fentanyl inside as well as Ecstasy pills. The driver and passenger were taken into custody and during a search of the passenger, 23-year-old Drew Schrink of Seymour, police discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. They also discovered that Schrink was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Ohio.

The driver, 61-year-old Gary Stone of North Vernon was arrested on preliminary charges for possessing narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. Schrink is facing new charged for possessing the meth and paraphernalia, in addition to the outstanding warrant.