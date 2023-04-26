Two facing drug charges after Jennings County traffic stop

Jennings County deputies arrested two men recently on drug related charges after a traffic stop.

According to a report from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department released yesterday, an officer was patrolling near the Decatur and Jennings County line at about 3:46 a.m. in the morning on April 17th. That’s when the deputy noticed an SUV cross the centerline several times. The driver was pulled over by police in North Vernon at U.S. Highway 50 and State Road 7.

The department’s police dog alerted to the smell of drugs in the vehicle and a search revealed a meth pipe containing drug residue. The driver, 30-year-old Jonathon Grunden of North Vernon was arrested for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia as well as for maintaining a common nuisance.

A passenger, 31-year-old Dylan Lark, also of North Vernon, admitted to officers that he was carrying narcotics. A field test indicated the drugs were four grams of heroin and fentanyl. He was arrested on charges for possessing a narcotic drug and paraphernalia as well as maintaining a common nuisance.