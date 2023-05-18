Two facing drug charges after Interstate 65 traffic stop
Two Washington State residents were arrested by Seymour police working on stopping drugs coming into the community.
According to the Seymour Police Department, interdiction officers stopped a car for a moving violation on Interstate 65 about two miles south of the Seymour exit on Tuesday. A police dog alerted to the smell of drugs in the vehicle. A search revaled methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver and the passenger were taken into custody and a search discovered the driver was carrying more methamphetamine.
Police arrested the driver, 44-year-old Alayna Chavert of Lake Stevens, Washington and the passenger, 47-year-old Lucky Morris of Everett, Washington on charges for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.