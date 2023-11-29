Two facing drug charges after Hope traffic stop

Two people were arrested on drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Hope prompted by fake license plates.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy noticed the fictious license plate and pulled over the vehicle at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night near State Road 9 and Midway Drive.

A police dog alerted to the smell of narcotics inside the vehicle and a search revealed about 22 grams of methamphetamine.

The driver, 36-year old Calvin Dampier and a passenger, 36-year-old Jennifer Elgar, both of Columbus, were taken into custody and are facing charges of dealing in and possessing meth. Dampier is also being accused of driving while suspended and Elgar is facing a charge for possessing drug paraphernalia.

Calvin Dampier. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department. Jennifer Elgar. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.