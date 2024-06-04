Two facing drug charges after Columbus traffic stop

A traffic stop last week led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy noticed a vehicle travelling on 22nd Street on Thursday and recognized that the driver 32-year-old Sarah Caffee of Columbus had a suspended license. The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver continued for several blocks before Caffee and a passenger jumped out and ran away.

Other law enforcement came to the area and soon found Caffee on Newton Street, where she was taken into custody without further incident. A search of the vehicle found narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia.

The passenger, 27-year-old Donovan Martin was also found nearby and taken into custody. Deputies found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the area dropped by Martin while he was fleeing.

Caffee told authorities that she didn’t stop the vehicle immediately because Martin threatened her with a gun. No gun was found in the vehicle or the area.

Caffee is facing preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving, along with charges for possessing a legend drug, a narcotic drug, a syringe and drug paraphernalia.

Martin is being accused of intimidation with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and for possessing cocaine, a legend drug, a syringe and drug paraphernalia.