Two facing drug and weapon charges after Jennings crash

Two men were arrested in Jennings County over the weekend after one fled from the scene of a crash.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, the incident starts Saturday on U.S. 50 near Butlerville when a deputy tried to pull over a pickup. But instead of stopping, the driver took off. The vehicle then crashed and the driver ran from the scene. Authorities believe the vehicle was being driven by Toby Atha, who has an outstanding felony warrant out of Jackson County.

On Sunday, authorities received a tip that Atha could be found at a camper about 700 feet from the crash site. Deputies and a police dog began searching and found Atha hiding under a bed in the camper. He refused to surrender and the police dog was used to take him into custody after a brief struggle. Deputies say that they found two handguns nearby.

Atha was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, before being taken to jail.

After getting a search warrant, deputies discovered methamphetamine, handguns, drug paraphernalia and other contraband in the camper. The owner of the camper, James Atha, was also arrested.

In addition to the warrant, Toby Atha is facing new preliminary charges for possessing and dealing in meth, as well as for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

James Atha is also being accused of possessing and dealing in meth and of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He is also being accused of assisting a criminal.

North Vernon Police Department and Indiana Conservation Officers assisted in the investigation.