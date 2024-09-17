Two facing charges from shooting incidents in Columbus

Authorities have given updates on two shooting incidents in Columbus Sunday night that led to the Columbus and Bartholomew County SWAT team being called out twice and two people arrested.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the first incident started around 9 p.m. when police were called to a shooting on Coles Drive. A 53-year-old man was shot in the abdomen at a home in the 4400 block of Coles Drive, before being driven to a nearby Columbus Fire Department station for treatment.

The SWAT team arrived at the home, along with the crisis negotiation team and other officers. Police worked to talk the suspected shooter, 78-year-old Stephen Funkhauser into surrendering and he eventually left the home and was taken into custody. He is facing a preliminary felony charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

The second shooting incident led to an alert for nearby residents to stay safe in their homes on Silver Fox Drive at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say that there was a domestic dispute between a man and woman at a home in the 2900 block of Silver Fox drive at about 10:28 p.m. The woman ran from the home and police say that the man fired shots from a handgun. She reached a neighbor’s home and called for authorities.

Police discovered multiple bullets that had hit the neighbor’s home.

The alleged shooter, 59-year-old Brent Clayburn, of Columbus initially barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out, but eventually surrendered.

Clayburn was arrested on felony charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and criminal confinement with a deadly weapon.