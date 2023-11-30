Two facing charges in fatal August crash on Interstate 65

Two men are now facing charges after an investigation into an August crash that left a Greenfield woman who drove for Tony Stewart’s racing team dead.

According to the Indiana State Police, 24-year-old Ashlea Albertson died from injuries suffered in the accident on Aug. 18th. The incident happened that morning just south of Seymour on Interstate 65.

The investigation revealed that a car driven by 22-year-old Austin Cooper of Austin tried to change lanes into the path of an SUV being driven by 31-year-old Jacob Kelly of Indianapolis. The two vehicles began jockeying for position at speeds of more than 90 mph. Kelly lost control and spun, striking the other vehicle causing both to crash. Kelly’s vehicle rolled and Albertson, a passenger, was ejected. Cooper’s vehicle left the road and ended up in a field.

Kelly and Albertson were both airlifted to Louisville, where Kelly was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and Albertson was pronounced dead. Cooper and a juvenile passenger were taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, also for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Toxicology results were obtained on both drivers after the crash. The results of those tests indicated that Cooper had THC in his system at the time.

After the investigation, the case was presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Cooper was charged with Causing Death when Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Controlled Substance and Reckless Homicide. Kelly is being charged with Reckless Homicide..

Kelly was arrested on Monday in Indianapolis and Cooper, who know lives in Kentucky, turned himself in at the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown.

Photo of Ashlea Albertson courtesy of Tony Stewart Racing.