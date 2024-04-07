Two die in Interstate 65 crash near Greenwood

Indiana State Police press release

At 9:38 this morning, Indiana State Police Dispatchers were notified of a serious crash on I-65 northbound near the 96 mile marker, six miles north of the Franklin Exit. Early reports indicated a vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. When first responders arrived they found two unresponsive females inside the car, along with a conscious and alert third person who was driving in the vehicle. Despite life saving efforts, passengers 52 year old Cearmease Evans and 17 year old Chaise Franklin, both from Chicago Illinois, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The Johnson County Coroner responded to the scene to investigate the deaths and recover the remains of the deceased. The third person in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists responded to the scene to investigate. Preliminary information revealed a gold 2011 Jeep ran off the road into the ditch to the right side of the road. The Jeep then impacted several trees on the passenger side of the vehicle. Ms. Evans was in the front passenger seat and Ms. Franklin was in the rear passenger seat. According to Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt, both sustained traumatic injuries from impact. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the Jeep to run off the roadway. The right two lanes of I-65 were restricted for several hours while the crash was investigated, the lanes have since re-opened.

The circumstances of this crash are still under investigation and there is no further information to release at this time.