Two Columbus East seniors chosen for Lilly scholarships

Two Columbus East High School seniors have been chosen as the recipients of the 2024 Bartholomew County Lilly Endowment Community scholarships.

Heritage Fund – The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing that Nadia Harris and Sivangi Patel would be receiving the scholarships.

Harris is the daughter of Emily Harris. She has been active in Key Club, Women’s Varsity Soccer, Student Assembly, Best Buddies, Student Government and National Honor Society. She plans to major in biology.

Patel is the daughter of Nainesh and Avantika Patel. She has been active in National Honor Society, Women’s Tennis, Youth Leadership Bartholomew County, Key Club and Health Occupation Students of America. She plans to pursue a nursing major.

The two were chosen from 50 applications this year to Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County. Other finalists were J.R. Hughes, Henry Ulrich and Monica Santana from Columbus East. From Columbus North High School: Seth Poindexter. From CSA-New Tech: Janelly Villalobos and from Hauser Jr-Sr High School: Colin Kistler, Isabella Kilps and Grace Hattabaugh.

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships provide for full tuition, required fees and up to $900 per year for required books and equipment. They are meant for students planning four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a bachelor’s degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

Since they were started in 1998, 55 Bartholomew County students have been named Lilly Endowment Community Scholars.

Sivangi Patel Nadia Harris