Two arrested on drug, child neglect charges in Seymour

Two people in Seymour are facing drug and child neglect charges after a large amount of marijuana was found in a home.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers received tips about drug activity at a home in the 800 block of Windermere Drive. Officers stopped by and contacted the occupants of the home and said that they smelled marijuana coming from inside.

The two residents at the home were detained while a search warrant was issued. A two-year-old child was at the home and police entertained the child until a caretaker could arrive and take responsibility for the child.

The search uncovered 16 grams of cocaine, more than 600 grams of marijuana, acid, syringes, a handgun and several hundred dollars in cash.

26-year-old Reid Newkirk and 30-year-old Brandy McQueen, both of Seymour, are facing charges including neglect of a dependent, dealing in cocaine and marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, as well as for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.

Photo courtesy of Seymour Police Department.