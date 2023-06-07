Two arrested on drug charges at Jennings home

Draydon Cain. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department

Two people were arrested at a Country Squire Lakes home last week after Jennings County deputies served a search warrant.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies had information that a wanted fugitive was at the home on Friday and that drug-related activities were happening there. The search led to the arrest of 21-year-old Draydon Cain who was wanted on outstanding warrants from Decatur and Jennings counties. As he was taken into custody he denied having any drugs on him, but a search of the jail a baggie of fentanyl was discovered in his sock.

The search of the home found 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine, along with fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Cain was out of jail on pretrial release in a battery case involving 21-year-old Jozie McRoberts, who was also found at the home. Cain had been issued a no-contact ordere in the case and was not allowed in the vicinity of McRoberts, who is also considered a witness in the battery case, police say.

McRoberts was taken into custody on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, and for possessing marijuana and paraphernalia.

In addition to the warrants, Cain is being accused of invasion of privacy and visiting a common nuisance as well as for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.

Jozie McRoberts. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.