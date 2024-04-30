Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A traffic violation led to the arrest of two people on drug and weapons related charges last week in Bartholomew County.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the incident started at about 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday night when a deputy noticed a vehicle with a bright white light coming from its rear bumper heading north on U.S. 31, violating traffic codes. The vehicle was pulled over and the deputy recognized that one of the occupants, 25-year-old Cheyanne George of Columbus, had an outstanding arrest warrant. A sheriff’s department deputy brought a police dog to the scene and the dog alerted to the smell of drugs in the vehicle. George was taken into custody and a smoking device with burnt residue was found in one of her pants pockets.

A deputy noticed another vehicle occupant. 36-year-old David Swift of Columbus appear to reach under this seat. A state trooper who had arrived on the scene removed Swift from the vehicle but a struggle broke out with the man refusing to be handcuffed, to stand or to walk. That’s when the deputy noticed Swift drop several baggies and then try to step on them. It took three officers to get Swift restrained and into a police vehicle.

Police recovered the baggies and found they contained a white substance which turned out to be methamphetamine.

A search of the vehicle recovered a handgun under the front passenger seat where Swift had been reaching earlier.

Swift is facing chargers of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

George was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to be checked out and then to the Bartholomew County Jail. She was found to be carrying a brown wax that she admitted to be THC marijuana. George was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana and of paraphernalia, along with her outstanding warrant.