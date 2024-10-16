Two arrested in Seymour copper thefts

Two Seymour men are being accused of stealing a large amount of copper wire and other items from a business earlier this month.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers were called to the Home Products business on North Chestnut Street on October 4th about a burglary. According to company officials, someone made off with the wire, along with rolls of copper and battery powered tools. They estimated the loss at more than $9,000.

After following up on leads, police arrested 28-year-old Colin B. Erwin of Seymour last week, and 45-year-old Michael Miller of Seymour Tuesday in the case. Both are facing charges of burglary and theft.

Police say that they have recovered some of the stolen property and the investigation is ongoing.